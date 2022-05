By Bill Sacks

Greetings from Cuba. I am meeting with Gerardo Hernandez of the Cuban 5 today. When he was asked about his time in prison, he told the international Brigadistas that one of the ways he had earned the respect of the other prisoners was by sharing his Workers World with them. When I brought him the latest issue he was so happy to see and insisted on a picture with the paper.

More later. On to May Day!