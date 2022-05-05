PDF of May 5 issue

Download the PDF.

On May Day 2022

Power in our hands

Biden, Pelosi, Austin declare war on Russia

Stop displacement by developers

Justice for trans worker!

1992 L.A. Rebellion revisited

S. Bronx solidarity with Palestine

Editorial: Marx nailed it

Letter: Mental health, not cops

Workers power unleashed

UArts workers rally

Inspired to unionize

Oakland shut down

Painters win

Workers Summit June 10-12

World:

Communists in Ukraine; France: Banker wins; Climate & class war

Tear down the walls::

Tears of joy

Death before trials

Germany enters war; WWP in Cuba; U.S. out of Puerto Rico

