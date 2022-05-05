PDF of May 5 issue
On May Day 2022
Power in our hands
Biden, Pelosi, Austin declare war on Russia
Stop displacement by developers
Justice for trans worker!
1992 L.A. Rebellion revisited
S. Bronx solidarity with Palestine
Editorial: Marx nailed it
Letter: Mental health, not cops
Workers power unleashed
UArts workers rally
Inspired to unionize
Oakland shut down
Painters win
Workers Summit June 10-12
World:
Communists in Ukraine; France: Banker wins; Climate & class war
Tear down the walls::
Tears of joy
Death before trials
World:
Germany enters war; WWP in Cuba; U.S. out of Puerto Rico
