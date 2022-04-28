PDF of April 28 issue

April 28, 2022

With high-tech weapons to Ukraine
U.S. escalates war

Resisting imperialist war:

‘Take This War & Shove It’
U.S. proxy plans for Taiwan?
Korea reunification

ALSO:
¡Cuba Sí! in Portland
Defend Palestine & Alice Walker
Cops attack child over bag of chips
Justice for Patrick Lyoya!

Editorial: International Workers Day

Workers of the world, uniting:
NLRB pushed to act
Seattle Starbucks
Atlanta Apple
On the picket line
Gravediggers of capitalism

World:
Communists in Ukraine; France: Banker wins; Climate & class war

Tear down the walls::
Melissa Lucio: execution stayed
Happy birthday, Mumia Abu-Jamal!
End death by incarceration

