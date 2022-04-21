PDF of April 21 issue

Download the PDF.

MAY DAY! One working class united vs. union busters

Stop NATO’s dangerous war against Russia

Also:

Dollar supremacy ending?

The lies behind U.S. wars

Legacy of Jackie Robinson

Book review ‘Mobilizing in Our Own Name’

Oakland coalition plans one-day strike

Boston solidarity with Starbucks workers

‘Union coffee is hot’

COVID & capitalist crisis

Tear Down the Walls:

Free Mumia, free them all!

Shut down ICE; Ban shackling; Medical abuse exposed

Stop execution of Melissa Lucio!

Isaiah Andrews denied justice

Letters from behind bars

World:

Heat waves; Palestine; Thomas Sankara; Venezuela

Editorial: Wanted: a safe place to sleep

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.