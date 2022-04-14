PDF of April 14 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on April 14, 2022

Lizelle Herrera & Texas repression
Arrest exposes anti-abortion laws

War crimes, war on truth:
Behind Bucha and Kramatorsk
Black freedom fighters vs. NATO, U.S.
Who should be on trial?

Labor flexes its muscles:
Starbucks; Amazon; Alabama miners; On the picket line

Tear Down the Walls:
Health care profiteers;
Care, not cages;
Sexual abuse challenged

World:
French elections and class struggle

More
Joe Campos Torres honored
Editorial: Amir Locke denied justice

More PDF back-issues here.

