Amazon Labor Union: “We Made History”

By Toni Arenstein posted on April 12, 2022

Staten Island, New York

Workers World Party First Secretary Larry Holmes and
Amazon Labor Union founder Chris Smalls, April 8.

The Amazon Labor Union held a “We Made History” press conference April 8 in Staten Island across from Amazon’s JFK8 warehouse. Most of the elected leaders of this Black-led union spoke about what led them to the ALU union drive and their participation that led to victory. Close to 100 supporters attended.

The ALU won a majority of votes in an NLRB-supervised election held March 25-30, making JFK8 the first unionized Amazon facility in the U.S.

 

-Photos and report by Toni Arenstein 

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons