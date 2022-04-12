San Francisco Labor Council congratulates Amazon Labor Union

By Dave Welsh posted on April 12, 2022

This resolution was passed unanimously by the delegate assembly of the San Francisco Labor Council on April 11.

Amazon Labor Union rally, March 20, Staten Island, N.Y.

Whereas, Amazon workers at a mammoth warehouse on Staten Island, N.Y., voted on March 25-30, by a decisive margin, to be represented by the independent Amazon Labor Union (ALU); and

Whereas, this is the first time a union has been voted in at any U.S. facility of this giant, anti-union corporation; and

Whereas, this union victory comes at a time of an upsurge in many sectors of the U.S. working class, including a wave of breakthrough union wins in NLRB-supervised elections at Starbucks coffee shops,

Therefore, Be it Resolved that the San Francisco Labor Council write a letter of congratulations and solidarity to the Amazon Labor Union for their bold campaign to organize the unorganized in a key industry – an inspiring victory of which the entire labor movement can be proud.

 

Submitted by Dave Welsh, National Association of Letter Carriers, Golden Gate Branch 214.

 

Credit: WW photo: Toni Arenstein

