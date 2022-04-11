Counter the Big Lie! / Support Workers World

When the corporate media delivers a single position 24/7, focusing on an enemy, when they demonize that country’s leader, when opposing voices are buried in an avalanche of distortions and outright lies, where can political people find the antidote to the Big Lie?

They can turn to Workers World, the newspaper and e-zine with six decades of experience resisting a ruling-class propaganda machine that is as well-oiled and well-funded as its military machine. The U.S.-NATO offensive in Eastern Europe and the ensuing war in Ukraine has confronted us with another such challenge.

With our own articles and analyses – and by making the positions taken by working-class leaders and Marxist analysts from communist parties and liberated governments from around the world easily found on the workers.org website – WW has published in one web section a wealth of in-depth coverage unavailable at few other websites.

These articles explain the historical background and present a class context of U.S. and NATO intervention in Ukraine and conflict with Russia. Find this coverage in the right-hand column of WW newspaper’s home page at workers.org.

Our resistance is the class truth that tears down the Big Lie, and the strength of that truth depends on the support it can win from our readers.

Your help is needed!

If you appreciate our coverage, it’s time to join the Workers World Supporter Program or renew your membership. The program was established 45 years ago so readers could help WW publish anti-racist, working-class truth and build campaigns needed to fight for revolutionary change leading to socialism.

Since the early 1990s, the fund has helped sponsor the workers.org website. Throughout the pandemic when fewer print issues have been published due to staff health concerns, new articles have been posted daily, and the PDF of the weekly newspaper has been posted at workers.org. Not one online issue has been skipped throughout this two-year health crisis.

For a donation of $60 a year, or $120 or $300, you receive a subscription to WW newspaper and one, two or three free subscriptions for friends, depending on donation, and updates. A free download of the “What Road to Socialism?” book, published in 2020, is available at workers.org/books. Or notify us if you want a paperback book.

Write checks (either monthly or annually) to Workers World and mail them, with your name and address, to Workers World, 147 W. 24th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10011. Put “Supporter Program” in the memo line. Or donate online at workers.org/donate/.

We are grateful for your help in building Workers World!