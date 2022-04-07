Atlanta Activists demonstrate to legalize rent control

By James Raynor posted on April 7, 2022

Atlanta

About 200 people marched here April 2 to support legalization of rent control and to protest rapidly rising rental costs.  As landlords continue to buy up all available housing, they have raised prices faster than almost anywhere else.  The march, sponsored by the Atlanta Housing Justice League, brought together many tenant activists with individuals fighting evictions and gentrification.  The march started from a fenced off park in the middle of the city and continued to a fenced off state capitol building in downtown Atlanta.  

Rally at Troy Davis Park.Credit: James Raynor

 

 

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons