Cleveland

Cleveland antiwar activists gathered at a city park April 2 for a “Rally for peace in Europe.” Speakers represented Cleveland Peace Action, Black Women’s Center, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party, Cleveland Nonviolence Network, Cleveland Club of Communist Party USA, Move to Amend, Huey P. Newton Gun Club and Workers World Party Cleveland. Cleveland Peace Action pulled together the broad coalition of forces to say “No war!” This was the first antiwar protest in Cleveland since the war between Ukraine and Russia began.