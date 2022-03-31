PDF of March 31 issue

Download the PDF.

World wants peace, Biden threatens war

War in Ukraine:

South Bronx protest; Migration double standard; Biden’s sanctions boomerang; Why sanctions mean war; Impact on Latin America; Gasoline on the fire?

Tear Down the Walls:

Assata Shakur and Harriet Tubman; Rikers Island inferno

World:

Melting ice at both Earth’s poles



Women’s history month webinar

Idaho: ‘Ban the ban!’

Ketanji Brown Jackson & SCOTUS

Editorial: Madeleine Albright, war criminal

More PDF back-issues here.