PDF of March 31 issue

By Workers World Party posted on March 31, 2022

World wants peace, Biden threatens war

War in Ukraine:
South Bronx protest; Migration double standard; Biden’s sanctions boomerang; Why sanctions mean war; Impact on Latin America; Gasoline on the fire?

Tear Down the Walls:
Assata Shakur and Harriet Tubman; Rikers Island inferno

World:
Melting ice at both Earth’s poles


Women’s history month webinar
Idaho: ‘Ban the ban!’
Ketanji Brown Jackson & SCOTUS

Editorial: Madeleine Albright, war criminal

