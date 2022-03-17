PDF of March 17 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on March 17, 2022

Starbucks Workers United scores major victory

War crisis

Racist treatment of refugees
U.S.-funded ‘biolabs’
Poverty in Ukraine
‘Masters of War’

Class struggle:
Boston IAM strike
Baseball lockout ends
On the picketline
Migrants protest Biden


Women’s History Month
Hidden story of Black midwifery
Hyun Lee, ¡Presente!
Mumia’s tribute to Harriet Tubman

Fight anti-LGBTQ+ hatred
The state of the working class

Editorials: Translating ‘no-fly zone’; Pentagon wins, workers lose

World
Haitians attempt to emigrate

