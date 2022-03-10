PDF of March 10 issue

Global South rejects U.S.-NATO aggression

Int’l Working Women’s Day means solidarity

Autherine Lucy defied segregation

Labor resistance:
Sherwin Williams 2
Locked out baseball players 3
Workers Power Days 3
Unions, students, community together 5
1932 Ford Hunger March

Editorial: Xenophobia and war


Tear down the walls:
80 years since ‘internment’; Atlanta: Care not cages; Justice denied: Breonna Taylor; Free Mumia!

World
Cuba reaffirms commitment to socialism

