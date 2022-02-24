PDF of February 24 issue

By Workers World Party posted on February 24, 2022

Union drive widens to 100+ Starbucks

Company turns up heat against workers
‘We are stronger together’

Reject the U.S. war game vs Russia

Also:
Longshore workers, teachers unite
Southern workers rally for safe jobs
‘Day Without Immigrants’

Black History Month:
What is Black excellence?
Voting rights & economic justice
Dred Scott to Daunte Wright
1865 March for reparations

Tear down the walls:
‘End the war against the poor!’
Disabled, jailed: 7 months, no charges

World
Puerto Rican strikes; Canada’s ‘Flu Klux Klan’; France out of Mali!

