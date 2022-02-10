PDF of February 10 issue

United fight against racist school closures

Stop the U.S. war machine!

Also:

Brian Flores vs. NFL bosses
Tamir Rice: Justice denied again
Indigenous community/ labor solidarity
‘Don’t force us to strike!’
COVID exposes U.S. health care
#LandBack victory
Puerto Rico: not for sale
Deceptive jobs report
Solidarity with Cuba
Editorial: No-knock terror, again


Tear down the walls:
Honor the Angola 3
2022: End the death penalty

World
Mexican autoworkers; How Laos won; Behind Afghan crisis

