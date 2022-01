Seattle

Over 2,000 demonstrators participated in a multinational march Jan. 17 at the 40th Annual Martin Luther King Day March in Seattle. The marchers, including several families, protested at the new youth jail, which will be used to imprison youth in the community. Marching for support and respect for essential retail workers, the march stopped at a QFC market (Kroger) before ending up for a rally at city hall.

Photo: Susan Fried