PDF of January 20 issue

By Workers World Party posted on January 20, 2022

Download the PDF.

In honor of Dr. King
Actions support Amazon workers

A program for reproductive justice
Fires expose housing crisis
Nurses’ Day of Action
On the picket line
Starbucks union organizing
Fighting for safe schools
Hawaiians protest Navy pollution
Justice for Jason Walker
Editorial: OSHA, SCOTUS and COVID

Tributes:
Clyde Bellecourt; Alicia Jrapko

World:
Haiti: U.S. role; End sanctions on Nicaragua

Tear down the walls:
A death before dying
Rikers Island hunger strike
Danbury prison & the pandemic

Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons