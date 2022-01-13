PDF of January 13 issue
Profit plague feeds omicron surge
Statement: Enslavement, prisons — and the vote
Ahmaud Arbery case: What’s next?
Sidney Poitier: Artist & activist
Revolutionary queerness
The inferno industry
Strike wave coming?:
Baristas walk out
Student workers win big
Editorials:
Jan 6: Capital & the Capitol
U.S., hands off Kazakhstan!
World:
Cuba’s trans tradition; Nicaragua’s workers; Sudan’s communists
Tear down the walls:
Letters: ‘Glimpse into my struggle’
Mumia petitions for new trial
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.