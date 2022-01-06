PDF of January 6 issue
Young workers lead the way
The union makes us strong!
Starbucks organizing drive erupts
‘Amazon, recognize the union now!’
Chuck Kaufman, ¡Presente!
What fuels inflation?
On the picket line
Appreciating Betty White
COVID devastates workers, students
Tributes to Archbishop Tutu
Queers and communists
Editorial: Dr. King’s labor legacy
World:
Poland: Migrant abuse exposed; Ukraine, Russia and NATO
Tear down the walls:
Pandemic kills, prisoners resist
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.