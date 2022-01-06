PDF of January 6 issue

By Workers World Party posted on January 6, 2022

Young workers lead the way
The union makes us strong!

Starbucks organizing drive erupts
‘Amazon, recognize the union now!’

Chuck Kaufman, ¡Presente!
What fuels inflation?
On the picket line
Appreciating Betty White
COVID devastates workers, students
Tributes to Archbishop Tutu
Queers and communists

Editorial: Dr. King’s labor legacy


World:
Poland: Migrant abuse exposed; Ukraine, Russia and NATO

Tear down the walls:
Pandemic kills, prisoners resist

More PDF back-issues here.

