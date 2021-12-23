PDF of December 23 issue

December 23, 2021

Biden’s Summit on Democracy Hypocricy

FIGHTBACK vs. BOSSES:
Uber transphobia
Amazon Labor Union
ABK Workers Alliance
Portland grocery workers
Kellogg’s strike
Drug users should organize
Teachers walk out

Film review: 137 Shots
Omicron & health care gaps
Editorial: Murder and rate of return


World:
Afghanistan; China facts; NATO threatens Russia; Haiti

Tear down the walls:
Jalil Muntaqim on abolition
COVID-19 prison death in Pennsylvania

