PDF of December 16 issue

By Workers World Party posted on December 16, 2021

Victory for Starbucks Workers United!

editorial: Keep your filthy SCOTUS hands off our bodies!!!

United fight against racism
Hawaii’s poisoned wells
COVID: Imperialism vs socialism
Indigenous people’s Day of Mourning
NYC safe consumption sites
Workers battle onward

Commentaries:
FOPayola, racist judges
Winds of destruction

World:
Lynching in Pakistan; Sanctions squeeze Ethiopia

Tear down the walls:
Film review: Attica
Abolish racist death penalty!
Myth of prison reform
Global people’s power can free Mumia

