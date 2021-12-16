PDF of December 16 issue
Victory for Starbucks Workers United!
editorial: Keep your filthy SCOTUS hands off our bodies!!!
ALSO:
United fight against racism
Hawaii’s poisoned wells
COVID: Imperialism vs socialism
Indigenous people’s Day of Mourning
NYC safe consumption sites
Workers battle onward
Commentaries:
FOPayola, racist judges
Winds of destruction
World:
Lynching in Pakistan; Sanctions squeeze Ethiopia
Tear down the walls:
Film review: Attica
Abolish racist death penalty!
Myth of prison reform
Global people’s power can free Mumia
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.