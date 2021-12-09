PDF of December 9 issue

Download the PDF.

¡Xiomara presidente!

Hondurans reject coup regime

40 years later, we still say

Free Mumia Abu-Jamal!

ALSO:

Int’l Day of People with Disabilities

‘Fight for reproductive justice!’

Rank and file workers rise up

Day of Mourning youth leader: ‘We are not vanishing’

Philadelphia: City recognizes Palestine

WW commentaries:

Ethical consumption under capitalism?

Peng Shuai & U.S. hypocrisy

World:

Cuba’s vaccines; African anti-imperialism; Ukraine

Tear down the walls:

Che Nieves: ‘We’re freedom fighters’

No compassion in California prisons

Free Dr. Mutulu Shakur!

