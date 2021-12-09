PDF of December 9 issue
¡Xiomara presidente!
Hondurans reject coup regime
40 years later, we still say
Free Mumia Abu-Jamal!
ALSO:
Int’l Day of People with Disabilities
‘Fight for reproductive justice!’
Rank and file workers rise up
Day of Mourning youth leader: ‘We are not vanishing’
Philadelphia: City recognizes Palestine
WW commentaries:
Ethical consumption under capitalism?
Peng Shuai & U.S. hypocrisy
World:
Cuba’s vaccines; African anti-imperialism; Ukraine
Tear down the walls:
Che Nieves: ‘We’re freedom fighters’
No compassion in California prisons
Free Dr. Mutulu Shakur!
