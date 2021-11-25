PDF of November 25 issue

Another fascist acquitted
Rittenhouse verdict sparks outrage

Workers take on the bossses

Workers take on the bossses: Amazon, Warrior Met, John Deere, Kaiser
Defend Kshama Sawant!
Justice for Ahmaud Arbery!
Trans Day of Remembrance
What’s in your water?
People vs pipeline

Editorials:
A bittersweet concession

World: Cuba; Thomas Sankara; India; Haiti; Nicaragua

Tear down the walls:
Cops kill child, teens framed
Black radicals and the carceral state

