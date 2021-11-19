Palestine’s flag waves in Jersey City
On Nov. 15, the flag of Palestine waved in front of Jersey City’s City Hall, an important first step to the recognition of the Palestinian people, said Ward D Councilperson Yousef Saleh.
Saleh had suggested the flag raising to the Jersey City Cultural Affairs Department — saying it was important to recognize the Palestinian people both in Jersey City and abroad, as many are traumatized by the increased violence hitting the area.
— Report and photo by Sara Flounders