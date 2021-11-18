PDF of November 18 issue
Struggle from 1970 to now
National Day of Mourning
ALSO:
Class clash at Mass & Cass
Justice for Tamir Rice
Hospital workers strike
On the picket line
Bus drivers take on Transdev
Lessons of Buffalo mayoral vote
COP26 cops out
WWP Solidarity: Transgender Day of Remembrance
Editorials:
Long live the Cuban Revolution!
World: Nicaragua victories; Sankara unconquered; China trans clinic; Mali
Tear down the walls:
Voices from ‘Spirit of Mandela’ tribunal
Film honors Attica uprising
Free Leonard Peltier!
