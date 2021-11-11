PDF of November 11 issue

By Workers World Party posted on November 11, 2021

Trials highlight racism– Black Lives Matter!

STRIKEVEMBER!
Miners descend on Manhattan
Starbucks workers defy union-busting
Still on ‘Str-r-r-ike!’ at Kellogg’s
Amazon Labor Union forges ahead
2,500 German workers strike Amazon

ALSO:
Cuba’s president says thank you
Buffalo tenants fight eviction
Alex Saab: End the witch hunt!
Puerto Rican union leader speaks

Editorials:
Climate conference ‘blah-blah-blah’

World: Nicaragua’s colonial history; Sudanese Communist Party

Tear down the walls:
Claudette Colvin: Clear her record!
Survivors of gender‑based violence
Reparations, cops & Midwest votes

