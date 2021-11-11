PDF of November 11 issue
Trials highlight racism– Black Lives Matter!
STRIKEVEMBER!
Miners descend on Manhattan
Starbucks workers defy union-busting
Still on ‘Str-r-r-ike!’ at Kellogg’s
Amazon Labor Union forges ahead
2,500 German workers strike Amazon
ALSO:
Cuba’s president says thank you
Buffalo tenants fight eviction
Alex Saab: End the witch hunt!
Puerto Rican union leader speaks
Editorials:
Climate conference ‘blah-blah-blah’
World: Nicaragua’s colonial history; Sudanese Communist Party
Tear down the walls:
Claudette Colvin: Clear her record!
Survivors of gender‑based violence
Reparations, cops & Midwest votes
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.