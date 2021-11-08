Cuban president tweets thanks for ‘end the blockade’ caravans

The president of Cuba, Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, re-tweeted pictures from the Oct. 31 car caravans from U.S. cities in solidarity to end the blockade of Cuba. The English translation reads: “The images going through the social networks today with the expressions of solidarity towards Cuba are moving. From many cities in the world bridges of love are being built that reach our brave and beloved island. Remove the blockade is a worldwide outcry. Thank you all.”