Assata Shakur: ‘Fight tooth and nail to save Mumia’s life and free him’

Note: This statement was recorded at Radio Havana in Cuba in 1998 and featured on “All Things Censored: Vol. 1, 1998” by Mumia Abu-Jamal.

​​“The first time I heard a tape of one of Mumia’s radio broadcasts, it was the first time I fully understood why the United States government was so intent on putting him to death. I make a special appeal to you sisters and brothers to fight tooth and nail to save Mumia’s life and to free him from the grips of his oppressors.

“As you honor our forefathers and foremothers, I urge you to honor our living heroes. When you honor the names of Nat Turner, Harriet Tubman and Malcolm X, I urge you to honor the names of Geronimo Ji Jaga, Sundiata Acoli, Mutulu Shakur and Mumia Abu-Jamal. I urge you not to forget and not to betray our living heroes. If we ignore their struggle, we are ignoring our own. If we betray our living history, then we are betraying ourselves.

“We could not save Malcolm X, but we can save Mumia. We can save him, and we must save him — because we love our brother, and we need our brother to help us fight for freedom. Free Mumia Abu-Jamal; free all political prisoners. Let us carry on our tradition to freedom.”