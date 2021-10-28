PDF of October 28 issue

By Workers World Party posted on October 28, 2021

UNIONIZE! Amazon workers take big step

ALSO:
Supply chain’s class war
Movie set death
Trans solidarity at Netflix
Boston ACT UP in action
Apache peoples’ rights
Defend Joe Lombardo
Oakland, Calif. — ‘Free Assange!’
Spirit of Mandela Tribunal
Free Aafia Siddiqui
Palestine wins at SF State

Editorial: Colin Powell’s lesson.


World: South Korea strike; Alex Saab; Lebanon; U.S. wars

Tear down the walls:
Philly prison protest; CeCe’s struggle; Maroon released

More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

