PDF of Oct. 14 issue
Indigenous Peoples Day:
Columbus Day toppled in Boston
Indigenous Peoples Day in the time of COVID
Celebrations in Houston, Philadelphia, Decatur, Ga.
Editorial: Still here and strong as ever
U.S. delegation says
‘Hands off Nicaragua!’
ALSO:
March for trans rights in Philly;
Workers’ strikes and victories;
Abortion rights battle hits the court;
FBI, stop harassing activists!
U.S. foreign policy exposed;
UAW: One member, one vote;
Justice for Black migrants.
Editorials:
Accused of Marxism?
Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
World: Indian farmers; Haitian refugees; Venezuela; Pandora Papers and Latin America.
Tear down the walls:
Imam Jamil Al-Amin at 78; ‘Inhumane conditions’; Assata on Mumia; Colonization & incarceration.
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.