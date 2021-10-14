PDF of Oct. 14 issue

Indigenous Peoples Day:

Columbus Day toppled in Boston
Indigenous Peoples Day in the time of COVID
Celebrations in Houston, Philadelphia, Decatur, Ga.
Editorial: Still here and strong as ever

U.S. delegation says
‘Hands off Nicaragua!’

ALSO:
March for trans rights in Philly;
Workers’ strikes and victories;
Abortion rights battle hits the court;
FBI, stop harassing activists!
U.S. foreign policy exposed;
UAW: One member, one vote;
Justice for Black migrants.

Editorials:
Accused of Marxism?
Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

World: Indian farmers; Haitian refugees; Venezuela; Pandora Papers and Latin America.

Tear down the walls:
Imam Jamil Al-Amin at 78; ‘Inhumane conditions’; Assata on Mumia; Colonization & incarceration.

