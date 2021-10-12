Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee (PIPDC) held a walk in “Peace, Unity and Respect to our Ancestors, Culture and Heritage” Oct. 10. Participants gathered at Philadelphia City Hall and walked down Market Street to Front Street, ending at the statue of the Indigenous Lenni Lenape Chief “Sachem” Tamanend.

On Oct.7, a flag raising event was held at City Hall to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day by the City of Philadelphia.

Photo Credit: Joe Piette