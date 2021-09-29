PDF of Sept. 30 issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 29, 2021

Racist terror forces out Haitian refugees

WW Commentary:
Unite for reproductive justice!

ALSO:
Dump DeJoy, bounce Bloom;
Athletes challenge abortion ban;
Housing: a human right;
Rally for Nicaragua;
Driving while Black;
Break U.S. blockade;
New Orleans workers speak

Editorial: Reparations for Haiti

World: Greek workers win; Defend the Arctic!

Tear down the walls:
Chuck Africa, Rest in Power
Free Aafia Siddiqui!
Prison name changes = lipstick on a pig
Rising in solidarity

More PDF back-issues here.

