‘Rising Together’ rally for solidarity

A giant 18-foot-tall paper-mache puppet of Mumia Abu Jamal was the centerpiece of the“Rising Together” rally held Sept. 19 at Foley Square in New York City.

The program used art, banners, speakers, culture and poetry to call for the freedom of political prisoners including Mumia Abu Jamal, Julian Assange, Alex Saab, Daniel Hale, Leonard Peltier and Aafia Siddiqui. Solidarity organizations representing Palestine, Philippines, Yemen and climate justice spoke.

Participants included CODEPINK, Extinction Rebellion, Veterans For Peace, International Action Center, World BEYOND War and activists marking the 10th anniversary of Occupy Wall Street.

— Photo and caption by Sara Flounders