PDF of Sept. 23 issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 23, 2021

Free abortion on demand for ALL genders

ALSO:
Women athletes demand justice
Is ‘Tax the Rich’ thee solution?
Nabisco workers, miner vs. bosses
No ‘cop city’ in Atlanta
Free Ant Smith!
AIDS mobilization 1981-86

Editorial: Washington’s undersea war

World: Solidarity with Lebanon, Latin American struggles

Tear down the walls:
#ShutDownFayette
Curbfest for political prisoners
Free Palestinian heroes
Boston: no new prisons, jails
Inhumane opioid withdrawal

More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

