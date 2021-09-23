PDF of Sept. 23 issue

Download the PDF.

Free abortion on demand for ALL genders

ALSO:

Women athletes demand justice

Is ‘Tax the Rich’ thee solution?

Nabisco workers, miner vs. bosses

No ‘cop city’ in Atlanta

Free Ant Smith!

AIDS mobilization 1981-86

Editorial: Washington’s undersea war

World: Solidarity with Lebanon, Latin American struggles

Tear down the walls:

#ShutDownFayette

Curbfest for political prisoners

Free Palestinian heroes

Boston: no new prisons, jails

Inhumane opioid withdrawal

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.