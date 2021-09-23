PDF of Sept. 23 issue
Free abortion on demand for ALL genders
ALSO:
Women athletes demand justice
Is ‘Tax the Rich’ thee solution?
Nabisco workers, miner vs. bosses
No ‘cop city’ in Atlanta
Free Ant Smith!
AIDS mobilization 1981-86
Editorial: Washington’s undersea war
World: Solidarity with Lebanon, Latin American struggles
Tear down the walls:
#ShutDownFayette
Curbfest for political prisoners
Free Palestinian heroes
Boston: no new prisons, jails
Inhumane opioid withdrawal
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.