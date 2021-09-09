PDF of September 9 issue

Download the PDF.

Texas activists demand

‘Ban the abortion bans!’

Storm fuels anti-capitalist anger

ALSO:

‘No contract, no snacks!’;

NYC rally: Housing rights, Amazon workersS;

Profits and climate catastrophes;

Unemployed pushed into the abyss;

Book review ‘World without police’;

HIV/AIDS: ’Fighting for our lives’;

Schools and COVID.

Editorials: The storm before the storm; Hands off Roe v. Wade!

Tear Down the Walls:

50 Years of Resistance: Black August & Attica (Sept. 2 webinar)

Happy birthday, Juan Balderas!

WORLD: Cuba & Hurricane Ida; Kabul is not Saigon.

