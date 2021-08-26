No More Murders!

By Susan Schnur posted on August 26, 2021

Cleveland – Tierramarie Lewis, a Black trans woman, was killed here June 12. A militant group of activists gathered August 12 at the site of Lewis’ murder to demand  an end to the worsening wave of transphobic violence, particularly against Black trans women, in Cleveland.  

Organizers included the Trans Wellness group from the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, Equality Ohio, TransOhio, TransAlive, TransCEND Canton and Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless. Speaking  is Gio Santiago, founder of Gender Identity Veterans Experience.

 

