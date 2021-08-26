PDF of August 26 issue
Afghanistan: New U.S. sanctions threaten mass hunger
ALSO:
Oakland vs highway patrol;
Free Alex Saab!
Black trans lives matter;
Houselessness and opioid crisis;
Nat Turner lives;
Labor Day for unorganized workers;
Mumia on Afghanistan;
Newark, NJ, for Cuba.
Editorial: You’ve heard it all before.
Tear Down the Walls:
Attica, Puerto Rico & Young Lords;
Minister King X: Charges dropped;
Disability rights and justice;
Commemorating Black August.
WORLD: Haiti: U.S. and Haiti – Rain in Greenland? – Kenya’s communist women.
