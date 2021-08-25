New Jersey says no to U.S. blockade of Cuba

A “New Jersey in Solidarity with Cuba and Against U.S. Imperialism” demonstration was held Aug. 11 at One Gateway Center in Newark, N.J. The action was sponsored by a broad coalition of organizations led by N.J. Anti-War Agenda and joined by People’s Organization For Progress, International Action Center, Green Party, Cuba Sí, IFCO Pastors for Peace, Workers World Party and Veterans For Peace-Chapter 21.

— report by Sara Flounders

Photo credit: Bob Witanek