PDF of August 19 issue

By Workers World Party posted on August 19, 2021

AFGHANISTAN COLLAPSE

An epic failure of U.S. aggression · Behind corporate media debate
Tear down the walls: Special Supplement

Legacy of Attica rebellion:
The right to revolt; interview with Che Nieves, participant; the Paris Commune of Black Liberation;

Resistance vs solitary; Texas prisons and COVID;
Prison profiteers; prisoners shackled.

ALSO

Capitalism’s climate catastrophe;
Unionize Amazon;
Olympic athletes resist;
Editorial: Good riddance, Cuomo

WORLD: Haiti: Two types of turmoil; Evo Morales speaks

