PDF of August 5 issue

By Workers World Party posted on August 5, 2021

Striking Alabama miners take fight to Wall Street

Editorial: Housing is a right!

Global:

New Peruvian president; China vs Big Tech; Solidarity with Cuba

Tear down the walls:

Stop shackling!
Rodney Reed is innocent;
Free Dr. Mutulu Shakur;
Daniel Hale: antiwar prisoner.

ALSO

Simone Biles & mental health;
Labor on the move: Nurses’ strikes; Donut shop organizing;
Cops attack houseless activists;
COVID challenge;

AND

Glen Ford ¡presente!

Download the PDF.
