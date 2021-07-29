PDF of July 29 issue

Life expectancy drop exposes racism, class bias

SOLIDARITY WITH CUBA

International support;
Haiti/Cuba action in Boston;
Fidel – The battle of ideas;
Black Lives Matter speaks;
Philadelphia: Global speakout.

Global:

Perú Libre victory; Haiti conflict grows; False warrant on Alex Saab; Esther Bejarano ¡Presente!

Tear down the walls:

Black August tribute;
58 years: Ruchell Magee still behind bars.

ALSO

Dreamers respond to court setback;
Rideshare workers’ strike;
Oakland: Ports yes, stadium no!
Billionaires lost in space;
Bill Gates & Big Pharma;
Rumsfeld: War criminal;
Cleveland team scraps racist name.

