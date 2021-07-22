PDF of July 22 issue

Download the PDF.

Capitalism breeds climate catastrophe — Report from Belgium

SOLIDARITY WITH CUBA

From Moncada to medicine;

Cuban president: Defend socialism!

Streets belong to the revolution;

Venceremos Brigade;

Impact on Buffalo, N.Y., election.

Global:

U.S. role in Haiti’s misery.

Tear down the walls:

Reparations for sterilization;

Bryant Arroyo: Free speech and solitary;

Palestinians imprisoned: Dr. Amal Wahdan, The Jarrar family

ALSO

Britney Spears: Patriarchy & mental health;

Transforming the working-class movement;

Labor in action;

Editorial: Who can protect voting rights.

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.