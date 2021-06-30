PDF of July 1 issue

By Workers World Party posted on June 30, 2021

Download the PDF.

AMAZON UNION NOW

editorial: Reparations! Bring Indigenous children home!
Labor on the move:

UAW referendum;
CUNY Rising;
Sleep-in at Ga. Dept. of Labor;
Alabama miners on Wall St.

Also:

Pride in action;
Tamir remembered;
Rhode Island Juneteenth;
Seattle blocks the boat;
Cuba solidarity

Commentaries:

Building disasters;
Real justice for George Floyd;
Defending socialism.

GLOBAL:

Colombia strike; Black Sea provocation; Brazil protests; France; Pakistan.

Tear down the walls:

Jaan Laaman released;
Maroon’s influence;
End trans ICE detention.

