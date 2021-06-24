PDF of June 24 issue

By Workers World Party posted on June 24, 2021

Struggle goes beyond Juneteenth

Emancipation and resistance
Editorial: Reparations and abolition

Pride coverage:

Bigotry behind SCOTUS ruling;
Atlanta, Buffalo, Cleveland;

Also:

Consuewella Africa remembered;
Reproductive rights under attack;
Indigenous victory over pipeline;
Kamala Harris & Wall Street;
Biden, G7 and NATO.

GLOBAL:

Peru, Haiti, Palestinian Resistance, China.

Tear down the walls:

South African ex-political prisoner;
No Pride n prisons, jails and dentention centers.

