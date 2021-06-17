Trans resistance in Boston

The Second Annual Boston Trans Resistance March, Vigil and Pride Fest — uplifting the global Black Trans Lives Matter struggle and radical roots of LGBTQ+ Pride — gathered in Nubian Square, Roxbury, on June 12. The rally was led by Athena Vaughn and Chastity Jamaria Bowick of Trans Resistance and the Transgender Emergency Fund of MA.

With chants and music pumping from the Dorchester Arts Project sound truck, march organizers led a crowd of thousands into the streets for a militant, unified march through the community. The march ended at Franklin Park, Dorchester, for a festive celebration of LGBTQ+ resistance in the ongoing struggle for full rights and legal protections for trans people, including an end to racism, misogyny, anti-trans violence and discrimination.

Organizers pledged to keep fighting for the right to good-paying jobs and benefits, safe affordable housing and inclusive health care for trans, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people.

— Report by Maureen Skehan