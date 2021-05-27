PDF of May 27 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on May 27, 2021

Download the PDF.

A Pride call to action: June 14-21

DEFEND TRANS YOUTH!

Cops and colonizers out of LGBTQ+ Pride!
Special Pride Centerfold

Trans liberation and socialism;
Leslie Feinberg on self-defense;
Intoxication culture;
Madeline Davis.

ALSO:

Electoral defeat for police;
McDonald’s strike;
On the picket line;
1619 Project attacked.

GLOBAL:

Palestine; Delegation in Syria; Colombia.

Tear down the walls:

Texas racist death penalty.
Free Palestinian students!
Decriminalize methadone.
Ga. ICE center shut down.

Editorial 50 years later;
Mumia’s message.

Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons