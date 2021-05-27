PDF of May 27 issue
A Pride call to action: June 14-21
DEFEND TRANS YOUTH!
Cops and colonizers out of LGBTQ+ Pride!
Special Pride Centerfold
Trans liberation and socialism;
Leslie Feinberg on self-defense;
Intoxication culture;
Madeline Davis.
ALSO:
Electoral defeat for police;
McDonald’s strike;
On the picket line;
1619 Project attacked.
GLOBAL:
Palestine; Delegation in Syria; Colombia.
Tear down the walls:
Texas racist death penalty.
Free Palestinian students!
Decriminalize methadone.
Ga. ICE center shut down.
Editorial 50 years later;
Mumia’s message.
