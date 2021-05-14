Portland protest says ‘U.S. out of Colombia!’

A militant group of demonstrators occupying a lane of traffic marched through the streets of Portland, Ore., May 8 chanting “U.S. out of Colombia” and “Israel and Colombia, U.S. puppets.”

Cars driving around them honked in support of signs condemning U.S. financial and military aid to the right-wing regime in Colombia and its close ally, Israel. At a rally following the march, Lyn Neeley of Workers World Party said: “We need to put the blame for the violent repression in Colombia squarely on the shoulders of Washington.”

–Report by WW Portland bureau