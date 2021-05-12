PDF of May 13 issue

By Workers World Party posted on May 12, 2021

Download the PDF.

Repression and resistance in South America

Colombia: State terror won’t stop the struggle
Brazilians tell police: ‘Stop killing us!’

Pandemic triple threat;
‘We have power’;
Indigenous pipeline protest;
Black Lives Matter in Georgia;
Editorial Vaccine monopolies.

GLOBAL:

Palestine; U.S. vs. China; Evictions in South Asia.

Tear down the walls:

Russell Maroon Shoatz;
Northwest Detention Camp;
George Stinney Jr, executed at 14;
DANGER: unvaccinated staff;
Being yourself is radical.

