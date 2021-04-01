PDF of April 1 issue

By Workers World Party posted on April 1, 2021

Download the PDF.

Bessemer workers fight for justice

Workers on the move:

 North Carolina schools;
 Washington state Amazon;
 Oregon coffee shops;
 Which side are you on, Marty Walsh?

More:

Berta Cáceres lives on;
Women’s sports: inequality, solidarity;
The Commune vs. the state;
No to anti-Asian violence!
Editorial: Voting rights resistance.

TEAR DOWN THE WALLS:

Free Mumia: ‘It’s now or never!’
Jamal Journal is back;
Virginia abolition victory;
Prison profiteers.

GLOBAL:

anti-China smear campaign;
Suez Canal capitalism.

Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2020 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons