In Ohio, solidarity with Amazon workers

University Heights, Ohio

A demonstration outside a Whole Foods store March 13 brought out supporters for the Amazon union drive taking place in Bessemer, Ala. They came to this Cleveland suburb from throughout Northeast Ohio and from as far away as Columbus.

Our Revolution Ohio, an outgrowth of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, called the rally along with Single Payer Action Network. In addition to voicing support for the Bessemer workers, people held signs backing “Medicare for All” and called for passage of the Protect the Right to Organize Act by Congress.

Speakers included United Auto Workers Local 1112 activist Chuckie Denison, University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan and Kahlil Seren, the first African American Vice Mayor of adjoining Cleveland Heights. Two members of Kenyon Student Workers Organizing Committee talked about their strike at Kenyon College. The featured speaker was State Senator Nina Turner, Sanders’ 2020 campaign co-chair currently running to replace U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, who has accepted a Biden administration appointment.

Participants were excited to receive leaflets about the March 20 Support Alabama Amazon Union demonstration, slated to take place outside a nearby Amazon facility. (supportamazonworkers.org)